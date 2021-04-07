Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119,387 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,871,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $983,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 842,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after buying an additional 102,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 23,732 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $41,894. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Republic International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $22.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

