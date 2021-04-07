Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Shares of PFSI opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $58,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and have sold 254,929 shares valued at $15,942,113. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.