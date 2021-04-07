Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,819,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,383,000.

Shares of DUNEU stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.33.

Dune Acquisition Profile

Dune Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

