Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 530 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sony by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,457,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,385,000 after purchasing an additional 154,649 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony by 20,822.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,291,000 after buying an additional 721,495 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sony by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,356,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,296,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sony by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SNE shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sony has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

SNE opened at $111.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.84 and a 200 day moving average of $95.47.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.