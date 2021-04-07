Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,629 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMF. Barclays boosted their price target on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average is $44.75.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $3.95 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

