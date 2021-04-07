Jennifer D. Arasimowicz Sells 8,000 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00.

NASDAQ:FCEL traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. 17,803,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,752,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 5.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,689,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 48,542 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,633,000 after acquiring an additional 901,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.