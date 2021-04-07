JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.87

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.87 and traded as high as $6.54. JMP Group shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 76,411 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $124.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $53.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that JMP Group LLC will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JMP Group news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 13,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $82,863.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 55,930 shares of company stock worth $338,231. Insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.47% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

About JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

