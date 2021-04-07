John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Plans $0.14 Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE:HTD opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $23.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.