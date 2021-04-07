Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,825 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.73. 108,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,233,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $431.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.31. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

