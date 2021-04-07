JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €115.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Independent Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €96.27 ($113.25).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €95.88 ($112.80) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €88.80 and its 200 day moving average price is €89.16.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.