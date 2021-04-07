JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €26.50 Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €26.50 ($31.18) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.83 ($29.22).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

