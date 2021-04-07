JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 59,773 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,773 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $42,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,964,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after buying an additional 85,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

LPLA opened at $143.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.26. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $147.69.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,043,477.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,446,151.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $628,955.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,567.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

