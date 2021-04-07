JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 2,700 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,272.22 ($42.75).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,079.50 ($40.23) on Tuesday. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,090.57 ($40.38). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,975.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,869.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.06 billion and a PE ratio of 64.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 27.96 ($0.37) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.46%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,980 ($38.93) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.40 ($10,823.62). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 559 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,868.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

