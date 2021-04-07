JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $66.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PFG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $61.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average of $52.34.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.