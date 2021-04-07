JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 1,604,761 Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,604,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,934,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Blackhill Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth $254,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kronos Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of Kronos Bio stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Bio Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

