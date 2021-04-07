JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988,484 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.99% of Golub Capital BDC worth $47,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,680.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,772.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,294 shares of company stock worth $286,076. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 108.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $74.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

