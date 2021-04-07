JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $52.17 Million Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.23% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $52,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,586,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.98.

