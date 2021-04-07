JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 658,093 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.26% of ONEOK worth $44,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 650,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,969,000 after purchasing an additional 57,933 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 63,032 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in ONEOK by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE:OKE opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $52.11.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.