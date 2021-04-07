JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 384,895 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 824,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,895 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in KE were worth $50,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in KE during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,803,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,041,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in KE during the third quarter worth $7,924,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at $1,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.30.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

