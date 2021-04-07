JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMST. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,072,000. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 709,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,196,000 after buying an additional 193,230 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 248,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after buying an additional 149,940 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,935,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 93,450 shares during the period.

JMST stock opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16.

