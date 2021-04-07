Jupiter (JUP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.64 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $8.64 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

