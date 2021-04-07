Kansas City Southern (KSU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) in the last few weeks:

3/29/2021 – Kansas City Southern was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $231.00.

3/29/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $257.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Kansas City Southern is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $257.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Kansas City Southern was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $231.00.

NYSE:KSU traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.90. 4,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,281. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $122.35 and a one year high of $269.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

