Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.21% of Kellogg worth $45,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kellogg by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,127,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,794,000 after purchasing an additional 165,394 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Kellogg by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Kellogg by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,460,060. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of K stock opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

