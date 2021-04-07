Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. AlphaValue lowered Kering to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

PPRUY opened at $70.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average of $68.43. Kering has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

