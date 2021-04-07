Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,465,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 174,124 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $33,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

