Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $334.90

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 334.90 ($4.38) and last traded at GBX 333.30 ($4.35), with a volume of 408184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328.40 ($4.29).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 262.89 ($3.43).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 295.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 286.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

About Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

