Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.16

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 40235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

KGFHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68.

Kingfisher Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

