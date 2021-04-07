Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

KGSPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of KGSPY opened at $84.82 on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $99.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.23.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

