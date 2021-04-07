Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Trading Up 7.1%

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) shares were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.34 and last traded at $31.34. Approximately 10,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 601% from the average daily volume of 1,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMERF shares. HSBC downgraded Komercní banka, a.s. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82.

About Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF)

KomercnÃ­ banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, and foreign currency accounts.

