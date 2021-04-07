Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,558 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.00. 32,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,923. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.92 and its 200 day moving average is $118.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

