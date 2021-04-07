Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,051 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $558.03. The company had a trading volume of 71,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,297,033. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $535.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.98. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $257.00 and a one year high of $614.90. The firm has a market cap of $345.98 billion, a PE ratio of 90.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

