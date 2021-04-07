Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 160,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kronos Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.71.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRON. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Blackhill Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000.

About Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

