K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) received a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective from Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SDF. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.38 ($9.86).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SDF opened at €8.65 ($10.18) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -0.97. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a twelve month high of €10.44 ($12.28).

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.