KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Hits $11.12

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.12 or 0.00019726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $890.67 million and approximately $170.53 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 109.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00056544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00021110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.96 or 0.00628074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00079805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token is a token. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.