KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Trading Down 4.3%

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 149,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 350,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47.

About KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. The company offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; HYDRA TRS battery storage bags; internal short circuit device; and CRUX cathodes.

