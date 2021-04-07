Kusama (KSM) Price Hits $427.33

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $427.33 or 0.00757471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $3.62 billion and $486.47 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00069492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.97 or 0.00260519 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,521.31 or 1.00188834 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00016307 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.21 or 0.00668631 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

