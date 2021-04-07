Labor Smart (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.09. Labor Smart shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 263,580,135 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

About Labor Smart (OTCMKTS:LTNC)

Labor Smart, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services primarily in the United States. The company supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing; and skilled trades' people and general laborers to commercial construction industries.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Labor Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labor Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.