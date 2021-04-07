Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) President Pamela Mccormack Sells 25,000 Shares

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 629,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,593.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:LADR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.51. 497,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,128. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 2.33.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,120,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $13,295,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $11,025,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $7,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

