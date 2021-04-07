Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Shares Gap Down to $80.92

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.92, but opened at $78.00. Lamb Weston shares last traded at $79.23, with a volume of 4,433 shares.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.18.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

