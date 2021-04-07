Landcadia Holdings III, Inc’s (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 7th

Landcadia Holdings III’s (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 7th. Landcadia Holdings III had issued 50,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of LCYAU opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83. Landcadia Holdings III has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,633,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,365,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the fourth quarter worth $16,902,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter valued at $14,218,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter valued at $11,729,000.

About Landcadia Holdings III

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

