Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

LCI stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. Lannett has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $133.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lannett will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Lannett news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $203,345.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,513 shares in the company, valued at $313,199.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lannett during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

