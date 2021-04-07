Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,117,709,000 after buying an additional 3,721,435 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after buying an additional 5,918,699 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,404,000 after buying an additional 2,948,292 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,132,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,509,000 after buying an additional 814,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

