Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,558 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.96 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

