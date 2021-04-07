Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

