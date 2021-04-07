Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $218,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE OKE opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $52.11.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.