Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Inphi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Inphi by 6,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

IPHI opened at $183.30 on Wednesday. Inphi Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.38 and a fifty-two week high of $184.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.15 and a 200-day moving average of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -142.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.38.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

