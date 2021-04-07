Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $260,000 Investment in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKG. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the third quarter worth $220,000. Paul John Balson raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 76,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $90.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average of $87.98. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $115.15.

