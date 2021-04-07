Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,173 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $114.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $114.70.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.11.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

