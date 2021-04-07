Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 408 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,390.7% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 225,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,091,000 after buying an additional 210,519 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $748,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $168.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $173.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.