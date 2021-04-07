Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $222,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,127,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,794,000 after acquiring an additional 165,394 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

NYSE K opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,460,060 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

